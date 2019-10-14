Home Sport Football

Euro qualifiers: Gundogan's brace helps 10-men Germany beat Estonia 

The Germans stay second in the table but moved level on 15 points with Group C leaders the Netherlands, who beat Belarus 2-1 in Minsk earlier in the day. 

Published: 14th October 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ilkay Gundogan

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Estonia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TALLINN (Estonia): Ilkay Gundogan scored two second-half goals to help 10-man Germany claim a 3-0 win away to lowly Estonia in Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier despite the early dismissal of Emre Can.

Germany won 8-0 when the sides met in Mainz last June, but the visitors got into trouble when Can was sent off after just 14 minutes in Tallinn for a foul as the last man.

After a goalless first half, Manchester City midfielder Gundogan struck twice before replacement striker Timo Werner added a third to keep Germany on course to qualify for next year's finals.

"After a quarter of an hour we were down to 10 men, so everything was more difficult and we had to adjust," said Germany captain Manuel Neuer.

Germany's Niklas Sule (R) and captain Manuel Neuer celebrate their victory | AP

"I don't think it was a bad performance. It was a question of time before the goals came and at some point we cracked them."

The Germans stay second in the table but moved level on 15 points with Group C leaders the Netherlands, who beat Belarus 2-1 in Minsk earlier in the day. 

Wins next month for Joachim Loew's side against Belarus in Moenchengladbach and Northern Ireland in Frankfurt will ensure Germany a place at Euro 2020.

Both Can and Gundogan, who both have Turkish roots, caused a stir before kick-off after they both deleted Instagram 'likes' of a photograph showing Turkey footballers performing a military salute, a gesture seen as supporting their country's military offensive in Syria.

Both UEFA and the German Football Association have said they will look into the incident.

ALSO READ | Sans Messi, new-look Argentina rout Ecuador 6-1

Germany were dealt a blow before kick-off when in-form winger Serge Gnabry, who scored in Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Argentina in Dortmund, was pulled from the starting line-up with a leg injury.

Can then quickly added to Loew's woes against the group's bottom side with the earliest red card ever shown to a Germany international.

Playing out of position at centre-back, the Juventus midfielder was sent off for lunging into a tackle, as the last man, on Estonia forward Frank Liivak.

It was the first straight red card of Can's career.

Germany's Marco Reus on the move | AP

Nevertheless, Germany had the best first-half chance when Marco Reus curled his free-kick over the wall but against the woodwork.

Gundogan broke the deadlock early in the second half when his shot clipped Reus's boot and beat the Estonia goalkeeper from 20 metres out.

Six minutes later, after an exchange of passes between Reus and winger Julian Brandt, Gundogan's shot on the edge of the area again took a deflection to make it 2-0.

Werner, on for Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt, made it 3-0 on 71 minutes when a Gundogan pass picked out the RB Leipzig striker, who fired home across the goal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ilkay Gundogan Germany vs Estonia Germany football team Die Mannschaft Euro 2020 Emre Can Euro QUalifiers Manuel Neuer
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp