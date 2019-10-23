Home Sport Football

Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League record

Messi himself had beaten Real Madrid legend Raul's mark of 22 years and 163 days initially, making Mbappe's new record all the more impressive.

Kylian Mbappe. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRUGES: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe broke Lionel Messi's record to become the youngest player to score 15 Champions League goals on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old achieved this feat against Club Brugge as he scored an impressive hat-trick and played a crucial role in his side's victory. Mauro Icardi started scoring for PSG in the 7th minute and scored a brace in the match. Mbappe's all three goals came in the second half of the match.

PSG outclassed Club Brugge in the Champions League match by 5-0.

Before Mbappe, Messi held the record who achieved the feat at the same age -- 21 years and 288 days.

ALSO READ | Relation between Mbappe and Neymar key for us: PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Messi himself had beaten Real Madrid legend Raul's mark of 22 years and 163 days initially, making Mbappe's new record all the more impressive.

Despite struggling with hamstring and thigh issues so far this season, Mbappe has still managed to make his mark in Ligue 1 with two goals and three assists to his name across just five appearances.

PSG top the group as they won all three matches and have nine points. They will again face Club Brugge in-home game in Paris on November 7.

