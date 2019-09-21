Home Sport Football

Ousmane Dembele nearing Barcelona return, says coach Valverde

Dembele has not yet trained with the group but we hope he will return to full training, coach Valverde told reporters on Friday.

Published: 21st September 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has revealed that Ousmane Dembele could return to full training on Friday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Dembele is not expected to be involved in Saturday's La Liga trip to Granada due to the knock he picked up during Barca's opening day 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, but his progress brings the Spanish champions closer to having a fully fit set of attacking options.

"He has not yet trained with the group but today we hope he will return to full training," said Valverde told reporters on Friday.

When he returns, Dembele will face fierce competition for his place. 

IN PICS | La Liga injury list: Players who are missing from action and why

Luis Suarez played for the first time in over a month in the 5-2 victory over Valencia last weekend while Lionel Messi made his first appearance of the season in the goalless Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

In their absence, Antoine Griezmann has carried the mantle up front in recent weeks, while the youthful pairing of Carles Perez and, in particular, teenage sensation Ansu Fati have both impressed.

"We'll see who plays and how things are," said Valverde. "But it is clear that the system has to be adapted to the players."

Valverde also admitted it would be a "setback" for Barca if Fati goes with Spain to the under-17 World Cup next month, when he could miss seven games for his club, after the Guinea-Bissau-born attacker was granted Spanish citizenship on Friday. 

The 16-year-old, who moved to Spain with his family when he was seven, is now eligible to represent the country at the tournament, which takes place between October 26 and November 17.

"We will wait for him to be called up first," said Valverde. "But it would be a setback because he is a player that is contributing a lot to us at the moment." 

Asked if he would try to persuade Fati, who moved to Spain when he was seven, to remain with Barcelona, Valverde said: "I don't think he will ask me for advice about it and I don't like giving advice very much ... Everyone has to make their own decisions." 

Barcelona sit fifth in La Liga after a bumpy beginning to their title defence has seen them win only two of their opening four league games.

Messi could make his first start of the season at Granada, after coming off the bench in the second half in Dortmund 

The Argentinian had been nursing a calf problem sustained on August 5.

"I thought he played well given the difficulty of the game," Valverde added. "And given he has not done any pre-season. He was involved and good. Hopefully more minutes will help him and tomorrow is another day when he can play." 

As well as Dembele, Jordi Alba is expected to be unavailable against Granada. The full-back has a hamstring problem, meaning Junior Firpo will likely make his first start since joining Barca from Real Betis in the summer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona Ousmane Dembele Ousmane Dembele injury Ernesto Valverde La Liga hamstring injury
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp