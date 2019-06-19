Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019 with thumb fracture, Rishabh Pant named replacement

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

SOUTHAMPTON: Shikhar Dhawan’s World Cup is over. The team waited for him to recover from the blow he suffered in the hand in the match against Australia at The Oval on June 9, but announced on Wednesday that the opener is out for the rest of the tournament.

Rishabh Pant, who is already here, will be included in the squad as replacement. Dhawan, who made 8 and 117 in the first two matches, will head back to India.

“Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury...Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of the World Cup,” said India team manager Sunil Subramaniam after the team’s practice session on Wednesday.

There is also a cloud of uncertainty over Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The opening bowler came off the pitch after bowling 2.4 overs in the game against Pakistan. He has a hamstring problem and the team is waiting for an update on him.

It has been said that he will be out of at least 2-3 matches. The team is yet to seek a replacement for him. “He is being monitored,” said Subramaniam.

The team has a back-up option in Khaleel Ahmed, who is travelling with the squad as a net bowler. Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad is here, with colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda. However, sources indicated that the team will wait a little longer before taking a call on Bhuvneshwar. He came for training on Wednesday, but wasn’t seen bowling.