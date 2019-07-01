Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Sri Lanka beat West Indies in high-scoring World Cup thriller

Despite a valiant century by Nicholas Pooran, West Indies could not complete a World Cup record chase.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews picked up the crucial wicket of Pooran | AP

By AFP

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Sri Lanka held off a West Indies charge at Chester-le-Street on Monday to win an exciting battle of two World Cup also-rans by 23 runs.

Both teams came into the match aware they could not reach the semi-finals but the Caribbean side came close to pulling off the highest successful chase in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka batted brightly to post an imposing total of 338 for six in their 50 overs, thanks largely to Avishka Fernando's first one-day international century.

That total looked beyond the West Indies in the early part of their innings but Nicholas Pooran dug deep, also scoring his maiden ODI ton.

The West Indies found themselves in early trouble at 22-2, with Sunil Ambris and Shai Hope back in the dressing room, both dismissed by veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

Chris Gayle flickered briefly but was caught for 35 from a steepling top edge by Jeffrey Vandersay off the bowling of Kasun Rajitha.

Pooran, 23, held the innings together but the West Indies' hopes were badly hit when Carlos Brathwaite was unluckily run out when bowler Isuru Udana diverted the ball into the stumps off his fingertips, with the batsman well out of his ground.

The West Indies looked down and out at 199-6 in the 35th over but Pooran put on 83 for the seventh wicket with Fabian Allen to keep them in the hunt before a second run-out.

The Caribbean side needed 31 runs off the final three overs when captain Dimuth Karunaratne summoned Angelo Mathews to bowl for the first time in an ODI since 2017.

He struck with his first ball, removing a distraught Pooran, who slashed at an innocuous wide delivery and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

ALSO READ | Rihanna sprinkles stardust at World Cup 2019

Earlier, Fernando hit a sparkling maiden ODI century, with all of the top order chipping in to help him.

The 21-year-old reached three figures off exactly 100 balls with eight fours and two sixes but was caught by Fabian Allen off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell for 104.

Sri Lanka revived their fading hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals by beating England but a heavy defeat to South Africa and results elsewhere ended their chances.

West Indies started the tournament with a thumping seven-wicket win against Pakistan but have not won a single match since, with their batsmen in particular letting them down.

Australia are still the only side mathematically certain of their place in the last four, with India, New Zealand and England currently occupying the other top-four slots.

Pakistan and Bangladesh still have a chance of progressing.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Sri Lanka cricket
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp