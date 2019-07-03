Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Virat Kohli says Rohit Sharma is the 'best one-day player around'

The Indian captain was unstinting in his praise of the opener, who leads the run-scoring charts in the tournament.

Published: 03rd July 2019 12:20 AM

Kohli, Rohit

Rohit scored his fourth century of the tournament | AP

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: India captain Virat Kohli hailed Rohit Sharma as the "best one-day player around" after the opener's fourth century of the tournament saw the side book their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Kohli may be widely regarded as the best current batsman in all forms of the game but the skipper was unstinting in his praise of Sharma.

"In my opinion, he is the best one-day player around, he is having the tournament of his life and when he plays well everyone has so much confidence," said Kohli.

"When he plays well we know we are heading for a big score. He gives everyone confidence to go out and bat."

Kohli added: "Bangladesh played some really good cricket and deserve credit for the fight they put up. We had to work hard for the win and we are happy to see a 'Q' (qualified) in front of our name now."

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in World Cup 2019

Defeat ended Bangladesh's slim hopes of a place in the last four after they had impressed during wins over South Africa and the West Indies.

"It was a good effort --- Mustafizur bowled well," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. "But if one of the batsmen could have got to 80 or 90, it might have been different. We were asking too much in the end."

The day belonged to Sharma, whose attacking 92-ball innings, featuring seven fours and five sixes, was cheered on by another largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.

Sharma and opening partner KL Rahul put on 180 -- the highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament -- to get India off to a flying start.

India meet Sri Lanka on the final day of the round-robin phase on Saturday.

