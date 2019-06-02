Home Sport ICC World Cup News

First look of Team India's alternate jersey at World Cup

It is not exactly an away jersey, as many people are putting it, but an alternate jersey as per the new playing rules of the ICC.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

India open their campaign against SA on June 5 | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The fans and the media have been predicting for a while how the alternate jersey that Virat Kohli and his boys are expected to wear in the World Cup in England and Wales will look like.



IANS has been given access to the look of the jersey and it's rear side is orange in colour as compared to the original blue.

Speaking to IANS, a source in the know of developments said that it is not exactly an away jersey, as many people are putting it, but an alternate jersey as per the new playing rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"There has been a lot of talks and speculation and people have been calling it an away jersey. But it isn't. It is an alternate jersey that the team will wear when they play England on June 30. As per the new rules, the hosts get to retain their jersey colour when they play an ICC event. Since India also have a blue jersey like England, there is a slight change in colour," the source explained.

ALSO READ | Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys

While the tournament has already got underway with favourites England winning their first game against South Africa and defending champions Australia thrashing Afghanistan in their opening fixture, India will start their campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Even before India's first game, the team management had a scare when skipper Kohli injured his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Kohli was seen walking off the ground with his right thumb dipped in ice. Before that, Team India physio Patrick Farhart attended him and assessed the situation. While it is still unclear if Kohli hurt his thumb while batting or fielding, Farhart took all the necessary precautions as the run-machine looked in discomfort. But there is nothing to worry and the captain is set to take the field on June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp