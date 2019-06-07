Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Fans want MS Dhoni to keep Army insignia on gloves

The insignia was spotted as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Published: 07th June 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni the dismissal of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo. (Photo | AP)

MS Dhoni sports Army's 'Balidaan' badge on gloves in World Cup

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A controversy has erupted after former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni was seen sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in the ongoing World Cup.

In India's opening game against South Africa on Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia known as the "Balidaan Badge" of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.

The insignia was spotted as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Following this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves as it is against the regulations of the sports governing body.

ALSO READ | ICC wants MS Dhoni to remove Army insignia from gloves, asks BCCI to act

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry also hit out at Dhoni, saying the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is in England to play cricket and not for 'Mahabharata'.

"Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots," tweeted Chaudhry, who is Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

However, fans across India want Dhoni to keep wearing the gloves, tweeting with hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.

One Twitter user said: "Sorry ICC. I stand with MS Dhoni. This Balidan symbol is nothing to do with cricket game."

"Dear Lt Col MS Dhoni. You are an officer of Para Regt. Don't take off those gloves. Balidaan is a badge of honour. It's represents the finest of Indian Army. I have always looked at that badge with awe & respect. The nation stands with you," said another user.

"You can remove the army things from Dhoni's pad, cap, bat or Jersey. But you can't remove Lt Colonel MS DHONI's love for the nation from his heart. #DhoniKeepTheGlove," said another user on the microblogging website.

One user posted: "Don't worry Dhoni sir keep it up we are with you, If need then we can boycott ICC other matches, Salute you sir."

"Dear BCCI if the ICC Forcing to remove balidan from Dhoni ji gloves, it's better to boycott the tournament and come to India we will play another IPL series. We don't want this tournament. We love our country pride more than a tournament.#boycottworldcup #DhoniKeepTheGlove," wrote another user.

India will next play Australia in their second World Cup fixture on Sunday at the Kennington Oval.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army insignia MS Dhoni DhoniKeepTheGlove Workd cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp