Home Sport ICC World Cup News

David Warner 'shaken up' after injuring net bowler, says Aaron Finch

After Warner's powerful drive hit the bowler, the practice session and the latter was immediately taken to the hospital.

Published: 08th June 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Warner

The Australian physio attended to the bowler | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Australia skipper Aaron Finch said David Warner was "shaken up" after he hit a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive during a practice session on Saturday.

Warner was middling the ball in the nets at the Oval ahead of the World Cup match against India on Sunday and one of his drives felled the paceman.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin net bowler hospitalised after getting hit on head by David Warner shot 

The batsman rushed to the aid of the bowler, who lay flat on the practice pitch as Australia stopped their session.

"Dave was obviously pretty shaken up. The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment," Finch said after the session finished.

"He's obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is OK... Yeah, it was tough to watch."

The Australian physio attended to the bowler, identified as Jaykishan Plaha, who was taken off on a stretcher to a medical room at the ground.

One of Plaha's fellow net bowlers told AFP the injured player was conscious and the session subsequently resumed.

International Cricket Council venue manager Michael Gibson told reporters: "The net bowler has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure because it was a head injury.

"He was conscious and smiling as he was taken off."

Five-champions Australia have won both their games at the World Cup as they seek to defend their crown.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch reveals key to Australia's dramatic turnaround

On the issue of more protection on grounds around the world for net bowlers, Finch said, "It's quite rare that somebody gets hit, it's really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job."

Australian cricket was plunged into mourning in 2014 when Test batsman Phillip Hughes died after being hit on the base of the skull during a domestic match.

Warner was playing in that match, between New South Wales and South Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Australia cricket David Warner Aaron Finch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp