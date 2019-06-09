Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Shikhar Dhawan skips fielding after being hit on thumb

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.

Published: 09th June 2019

Shikhar Dhawan

It was Ravindra Jadeja who took the field instead of Dhawan | AP

By PTI

LONDON: India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia here Sunday.

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take the field during the Australian innings.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who took the field instead.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.

TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Australia cricket Shikhar Dhawan

