ICC World Cup: Fans put rain on top of points table following washouts 

Published: 13th June 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LONDON: With rain playing spoilsport in three of the World Cup 2019 games already, fans have started taking potshots at the tournament with one topping it all by putting rain in pole position on the points table.

In a Twitter message, the points table says rain has won all three matches it has played and has six points in its kitty.

So far, South Africa-West Indies, Sri Lanka-Pakistan and Sri Lanka-Bangladesh have all been washouts.

The ICC has said in a statement that it will be a logistical mayhem to keep reserve days for games in the group stage.

"Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson had said in a statement a few days back.

"It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials' availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly, the spectators who in some instances travel hours to be at the game. There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either.

"Up to 1,200 people are on site to deliver a match and everything associated with it, including getting it broadcast, and a proportion of them are moving around the country. So reserve days in the group stages would require a significant uplift in the number of staff.

 

