WATCH | Leave Nottingham for Maharashtra: Kedar Jadhav pleads with rain gods   

As the much-awaited World Cup clash between India and New Zealand remains suspended due to torrential rainfall in England's Nottingham, a video of Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav pleading for rain to go to drought-hit Maharashtra instead of delaying the match has gone viral on social media.

The two sides are the only remaining undefeated teams in the tournament and a victory over the Kiwis could have further strengthened India's position in the point table. However, the match remains suspended due to a torrential downpour at Trent Bridge.

The state of Maharashtra is facing acute water shortage with 26 reservoirs having reached "zero storage" as on May 18, according to statistics put out by the Water Conservation department of the state government.

The dams in Paithan, Manjara, Majalgaon, Yeldari, Siddeshwar, Lower Terna, Sina Kolegaon and Lower Dhudna, have zero storage at the moment. Other dams that have hit the zero storage level as on May 18 are Kadakpurna and Pentakli in Buldhana, Gosikhurd, Dina and Nand in Nagpur Division, Upper Tapi Hathnur in Jalgaon, Waki, Bham, Bhavli and Punegaon in Nashik Division, Dibhe, Ghod, Pimpalgaon Joge, Wadaj and Temghar in Pune, Bhima, Kundali Tata and Lonavala Tata in Solapur, it informed.

Meanwhile, Tisgaon dam in Nashik and Totladoh in Nagpur have 0.01 and 0.08 per cent water respectively. It said water storage in the state's 103 large, medium and small reservoirs stood at 11.84 per cent, against 23.73 per cent last year.

The 34-year-old all-rounder from Pune is part of India's plans for Williamson's men, but the outfield is pretty wet and is expected to take time to dry up as there's no sunshine. Even if the match happens, it is expected to be a curtailed one as there is forecast of intermittent showers through the day.

