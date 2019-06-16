Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hobbles out of Pakistan clash

He will take no further part in the game and Ravindra Jadeja took the field for the remainder of the Pakistan run chase.

Published: 16th June 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It is yet to be ascertained how serious Bhuvneshwar's injury is. | AP

By PTI

MANCHESTER: India suffered yet another injury scare after senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hamstring niggle while bowling against Pakistan in their World Cup game here Sunday.

According to BCCI media team, Bhuvneshwar suffered "tightness in his left hamstring" which forced him to leave the field after bowling 2.4 overs.

He will take no further part in the game.

His figures were 2.4-0-8-0.

The team's designated 12th man Ravindra Jadeja took the field for the remainder of the Pakistan run chase.

It is yet to be ascertained how serious Bhuvneshwar's injury is.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan

If it turns out to be a tear, it will be another big jolt for India and he will be the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to sustain an injury during the tournament.

Dhawan has suffered a hairline fracture and is out for a minimum period of two weeks.

If Bhuvneshwar does not get fit in time for the Afghanistan game in Southampton on June 22, then Mohammed Shami will come in his place.

In the worst case scenario, if Bhuvneshwar is ruled out of the tournament, India's back-up pacer Khaleel Ahmed is travelling with the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp