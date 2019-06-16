World Cup 2019 LIVE Score: India make it 7-0 against Pakistan after Manchester mauling

By Online Desk

On the back of Rohit Sharma's century and fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, India posted 336/5 after being put into bat by Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In response, Pakistan looked on track before a middle-order collapse left them reeling. Chasing a stiff 337-run target, Pakistan were 166 for six in 35 overs against India when rain halted play. They returned needing an improbable 136 from five overs and ended up losing by 89 runs.

HIGHLIGHTS

- It is all over and Pakistan end up with 212/6 in 40 overs, falling short by 89 runs.

- The last rites of the chase being performed. Shadab Khan is dropped by KL Rahul.

- The game has been reduced to a 40-over contest. Play with resume at 11: 40 PM IST with Pakistan needing 136 more to win from 5 overs.

- In case you are wondering, the cut-off time is 11:45 PM IST.

- If there is no further play in this match, India will win by 86 runs on DLS.

- Pakistan 166/6 after 35 overs. Rain stops play with Pakistan 86 runs behind DLS par-score.

- Vijay Shankar gets another. This time, it is Sarfaraz Ahmed (12) who chops one onto his stumps.

- Pakistan 154/5 after 32 overs.

- No hat-trick for Hardik but Pakistan have lost four wickets for 12 runs in just 19 balls.

- Hardik Pandya gets rid of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in successive balls.

- Two in two overs for Kuldeep. Fakhar Zaman departs after top-edging a sweep to short fine-leg.

- Kuldeep Yadav gets the breakthrough. Babar Azam departs after a 104-run partnership for second wicket with Fakhar Zaman.

- Close shave for Fakhar Zaman but he survives and gets to his fifty with a six.

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury update: He has tightness in his left hamstring and will not return.

- Pakistan 49/1 after 12 overs and first sign of spin as Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack.

- Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya bowling in tandem and it looks unlikely that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will return to action in this match.

-Vijay Shankar gets his first World Cup wicket on his first delivery after Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off with physio.

-India finish on 336/5 in 50 overs as Rohit Sharma top-scored with 140.

-Virat Kohli 77(65) walks off without waiting for umpire's decision after edging Mohammad Amir to Sarfaraz Ahmed

-Covers are off and the match is set to resume at 07:10 pm IST, no overs have been lost and it will be a 15-minutes innings break

-Vijay Shankar reviews and stays not out as India score 305/4 before rain stops play

-Vijay Shankar comes out to face his first ball of World Cup 2019 after MS Dhoni departs

-Virat Kohli gets to 11,000 ODI runs with a boundary off Hasan Ali.

-Mohammad Amir removes Hardik Pandya for 26 off 19 balls.

-Virat Kohli gets to his 50 off 51 balls

-India 248/2 in 40 overs

-Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 140(113) as he is caught at short fine leg off Hasan Ali.

-India reach 200/1 in 34.2 overs.

-Rohit Sharma takes 85 balls to get to his 24th ODI century.

-Virat Kohli needs 57 runs to reach 11,000 runs in ODIs.

-KL Rahul is the first one to go as he is caught by Babar Azam at covers off Wahab Riaz for 57.

-KL Rahul gets his fifty off 69 deliveries.

-India reach 100/0 in 17.3 overs.

-Rohit Sharma gets his fifty in 34 balls.

-India reaches 53/0 in 10 overs.

-Mohammad Amir gets two official warnings for running on the pitch, another one and he has to be taken off bowling.

-Mohammad Amir starts off with a maiden over and bowls a probing line in his first spell.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian eleven while Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan were included in the Pakistan eleven.

Teams:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir.

Pre-match

The sun has been playing hide and seek since morning. Sunshine, gloom and drizzle, the day has seen everything already. Fans are undeterred and turning up in large numbers. 'India jitega' and 'Pakistan jitega' chants have filled the air.

There is a lot of colour and noise, as if a fancy dress competition is on. The weather, however, remains a worry.