Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Virat Kohli walks off without waiting for umpire's decision despite not hitting the ball

The umpire did not raise his finger despite a long appeal from the Pakistan players. But once Kohli started to walk, it became obvious that the batsman knew he was out.

Published: 16th June 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, leaves the pitch after he is caught by Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, center, off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, left, during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, leaves the pitch after he is caught by Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, center, off the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, left, during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: India skipper Virat Kohli walked despite not hitting the ball as Pakistan managed to rein in and keep the Indian juggernaut under control in the last five overs, restricting them to 336/5 in their heavyweight World Cup clash on Sunday.

India, led by Rohit Sharma's 140, were going great guns when the skies opened up and play was stopped for a brief period. After resumption, with Hardik Pandya (26) and M.S. Dhoni (1) back in the hut, it was Kohli who could take the Men in Blue past the 350-run mark.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to score 11,000 ODI runs

Batting on 77 in the 48th over, Kohli tried to pull a Mohammed Amir bouncer, but the ball flew past his bat to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed even as the India skipper felt he had got the faintest of edges.

The umpire did not raise his finger despite a long appeal from the Pakistan players. But once Kohli started to walk, it became obvious that the batsman knew he was out.

Later, replays showed that there was daylight between bat and ball and Kohli had actually not nicked it. The Indian skipper was livid in the dressing room while Dhoni was seen checking if the handle of the bat had become loose, making Kohli feel he had edged it.

India were 314/5 when Kohli got out, and in the last two overs Shankar and Kedar Jadhav failed to step on the accelerator, adding 22 runs to the team total.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Mohammed Amir India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp