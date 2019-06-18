Home Sport ICC World Cup News

David Warner more of a thinking cricketer now, says Michael Slater

The 32-year-old left-handed batsman, winner of the Orange Cap in the IPL 2019, is among the top five run getters so far with a tally of 281 in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Australian opener David Warner (Twitter/Cricket Australia)

By PTI

MUMBAI: David Warner is not playing his usual attacking game in the World Cup, but former Australian opener Michael Slater feels that once the conditions become favourable, the swashbuckling batsman will gain more confidence and get back his old touch.

The 32-year-old left-handed batsman, winner of the Orange Cap in the IPL 2019, is among the top five run getters so far with a tally of 281 in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

"I think this is the new David Warner, he is more of a thinking cricketer now and I don't know if this serves him well.

"He has been adjusting to the conditions and has understood his role better," Slater, a Star Sports expert, was quoted as saying in a media release Tuesday.

ALSO READ | David Warner yet to take 'ferrari for a spin', semifinals will be occasion to 'test engine out': Steve Waugh

Warner, back in the Australian side after serving a year-long ban in connection with the ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year, slammed a match-winning 107 against Pakistan at County Ground in Taunton last week.

He also hit half-centuries against Afghanistan and India.

"The way he (Warner) played according to the situation against Pakistan, (Aaron) Finchwas the aggressor and he tapped into the conditions to grind his way to a century," Slater said.

"He won the Orange Cap in the IPL, so I think once the sun starts showing up more and when things quicken up he will gain more confidence and we will see the old David Warner back," added Slater, who played 74 Tests and 42 One-Day Internationals.

Australia take on an in-form Bangladesh next at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Michael Slater Australian Cricket Team Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp