Eoin Morgan smashes 17 sixes, breaks ODI record

Published: 18th June 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan smashed as many as 17 sixes against Afghanistan in their World Cup game here on Tuesday, breaking the record of most sixes in an ODI innings.

Morgan was in devastating form, hammering 17 sixes and four boundaries in his 148 off 71 balls.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma had hammered 16 sixes against Australia in an ODI in 2013.

West Indian Chris Gayle and retired South Africa batsman AB de Villiers too have hit 16 sixes in an innings.

Riding on Morgan's whirlwind innings, England posted 397 for six, the highest total of this World Cup.

TAGS
Eoin Morgan England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019

Comments

