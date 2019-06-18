Eoin Morgan smashes 17 sixes, breaks ODI record

By PTI

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan smashed as many as 17 sixes against Afghanistan in their World Cup game here on Tuesday, breaking the record of most sixes in an ODI innings.

Morgan was in devastating form, hammering 17 sixes and four boundaries in his 148 off 71 balls.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma had hammered 16 sixes against Australia in an ODI in 2013.

West Indian Chris Gayle and retired South Africa batsman AB de Villiers too have hit 16 sixes in an innings.

Follow the LIVE SCORE here

Riding on Morgan's whirlwind innings, England posted 397 for six, the highest total of this World Cup.