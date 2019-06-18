Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rashid Khan bowls most expensive spell in World Cup history

The leg-spinner was hit for 11 sixes and three fours as England piled up 397/6 in 50 overs.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rashid-Khan-Getty-Images

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (File)

By Online Desk

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan coped the worst of England's onlsaught. He ended with figures of 0/110 in 9 overs, making it the most expensive spell in World Cup history and the joint second most expensive figures in ODIs overall.

The leg-spinner was hit for 11 sixes and three fours as England piled up 397/6 in 50 overs. England skipper Eoin Morgan was the chief destroyer as he hit record-breaking 17 sixes in a blistering innings of 148 off 71 balls.

The 32-year-old's century came off just 57 balls, thus making it the fourth fastest World Cup ton of all time and the fastest in this edition of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Eoin Morgan smashes 17 sixes, breaks ODI record

Rashid Khan, who had given away a whopping 96 runs for no wickets in the eight overs that he bowled, was brought in to bowl the 49th. He conceded 14 runs in that over, thus taking his tally to 110. Zadran bowled the last over and dismissed Stokes off his first ball, but Moeen Ali then hit 19 runs off it, thus taking England within three runs of the 400-run mark.

(With inputs with IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashid Khan Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp