Rashid Khan bowls most expensive spell in World Cup history

By Online Desk

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan coped the worst of England's onlsaught. He ended with figures of 0/110 in 9 overs, making it the most expensive spell in World Cup history and the joint second most expensive figures in ODIs overall.

The leg-spinner was hit for 11 sixes and three fours as England piled up 397/6 in 50 overs. England skipper Eoin Morgan was the chief destroyer as he hit record-breaking 17 sixes in a blistering innings of 148 off 71 balls.

The 32-year-old's century came off just 57 balls, thus making it the fourth fastest World Cup ton of all time and the fastest in this edition of the tournament.

Rashid Khan, who had given away a whopping 96 runs for no wickets in the eight overs that he bowled, was brought in to bowl the 49th. He conceded 14 runs in that over, thus taking his tally to 110. Zadran bowled the last over and dismissed Stokes off his first ball, but Moeen Ali then hit 19 runs off it, thus taking England within three runs of the 400-run mark.

(With inputs with IANS)