Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Inconsistent Sri Lanka seek continuity against South Africa

With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.

Published: 27th June 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team | AP

By PTI

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Buoyed by the stunning win against England, Sri Lanka will look to keep their semifinals hopes alive as they train their sights on South Africa in a do-or-die World Cup encounter here Friday.

Sri Lanka's surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.

With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.

The 1996 winners will also have a psychological advantage when they sport their second choice "lucky yellow jersey" that they wore against England.

While Sri Lanka will be fancying their chances against a lowly South African side, the Proteas would be more than keen to make a statement against the 1996 winners.

Last edition's semi-finalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan.

ALSO READ |  Thanks to England, exciting finish to league stages on the cards 

They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win.

"The way we played today is borderline embarrassing. We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team.

"The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on, it's such a snowball effect," captain Faf du Plessis said after the defeat to Pakistan.

Both the teams have struggled with the bat.

But Sri Lanka have an experienced bowling attack led by veteran Lasith Malinga.

Along with Dhananjaya de Silva, Malinga defended a relatively modest target of 233 against England, bowling out the hosts for 212.

To ensure another win, the Sri Lankan batsman will need to step up and complement their bowling.

Teams (from):

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Match starts at 3pm (IST)

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka South Africa World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp