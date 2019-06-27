Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Keep emotions in check in must-win tie against India: Joe Root to teammates

After an impressive start, England's campaign has tapered off owing to back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Joe Root. (Photo | AP)

England captain Joe Root. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Joe Root has urged his teammates to keep their emotions in check during the World Cup game against India on Sunday, a loss in which could knock the pre-tournament favourites out in a stunning reversal of fortunes.

After an impressive start, England's campaign has tapered off owing to back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.

England are currently placed fourth in the 10-team standings with eight points from seven games.

They run the risk of losing out on a semifinal spot as they are pitted against India and New Zealand in their must-win last two encounters.

"I personally think we have to be very calm about how we approach the next couple of games because the games themselves might get quite emotional, especially with the atmosphere at Edgbaston," said Root, who is also the Test captain.

"We believe we're still more than capable of qualifying for the semi-finals and when that happens, it doesn't really matter how you got there because that's when the tournament really starts to kick in," he added.

ALSO READ | India pip England to go top of ICC ODI rankings

Wins in both the encounters would guarantee England's place in the semifinals, and Root said the hosts are up for the challenge.

"We'll see these two games as quarter-finals if you like, which in a way when it comes round to the knockout stage should serve you well," he said.

"You're going to have to win big games at some stage in the tournament if you're going to go on and win it, so it may be that ours have come just a little bit sooner than we anticipated."

Root, however, admitted that despite playing on home turf, they will also have to cope with the pressure exerted by Brimingham's huge Indian community on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Root England vs India World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp