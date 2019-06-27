World Cup 2019 LIVE score: India vs West Indies

By Online Desk

A balanced bowling effort led by Mohammed Shami's four wickets helped India dismiss West Indies for 143 at Manchester and register a 125-run win.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni scratched around for the better part of his innings before exploding in the final over to take India to 268 for 7.

It's a must-win game for West Indies, who have left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen.

India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, are unchanged which means Bhuvneshwar Kumar will sit out.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Fittingly, Shami picked up the final wicket as Windies were bundled out for 143.

- KL Rahul drops Oshane Thomas off Yuzvendra Chahal.

- Cottrell hits a four and a six but is trapped lbw by Chahal. Windies 124/9

- Hetmyer picks out the fielder with his cut shot and Shami picks up his third wicket. Windies 112/8 from 28.3 overs.

- Double wicket maiden from Bumrah. India running away with this now.

- Two in two for Bumrah. And Windies are 107/7. Fabian Allen is gone for a duck.

- Carlos Brathwaite is gone and Windies are more trouble at 107/6. Bumrah finally gets his first wicket of the game.

- At the halfway stage, Windies are 101/5.

- Another soft dismissal, Jason Holder departs. Windies 98/5 after 23.5 overs.

- Nicholas Pooran departs and Windies are now 80/4.

- Sunil Ambris departs and Hardik Pandya gets the crucial breakthrough. WI 71/3 after 18 overs.

- At the end of 10 overs, WI are struggling at 29/2.

- Shami gets another and Shai Hope departs after losing his stumps.

- Chris Gayle goes for a pull shot but can only find Kedar Jadhav at mid-on and Shami gets the breakthrough.

- Chris Gayle and Sunil Ambris walk out as West Indies begin their chase.

-Dhoni gets 16 runs off the last over to help India finish with 268/7

-MS Dhoni gets to his first 50 of the tournament

-India reach 200/5 in the 42nd over

-India 186/5 after 40 overs

-Virat Kohli departs after scoring 72 runs

-India in trouble after losing four wickets

-Virat Kohli gets his fourth World Cup fifty

-Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs

-India reach 100/2 in 22nd over

-India 97/1 after 20 overs

- India 47/1 after 10 overs

-Rohit Sharma departs after a controversial DRS decision

-Rohit pulls Roach for the first six of the match

-Rohit Sharma slashes Cottrell through backward point for the first boundary of the match

-Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to bat

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhon, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.