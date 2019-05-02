Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan contracted hepatitis from dentists' instruments

The Pakistan all-rounder is fighting a race against time to be fit for the World Cup in England and Wales.

Published: 02nd May 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Shadab Khan

Shadab had a check-up with a UK-based doctor | AFP

By AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's fast-rising all-rounder Shadab Khan was Wednesday battling to be fit for the World Cup after contracting hepatitis, reportedly from a dentists' non-sterilised instruments. 

The 20-year-old was last month ruled out of Pakistan's ongoing tour of England after blood tests revealed he was suffering from hepatitis.

Pakistan media reported that Shadab contracted the virus during dental treatment in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shadab had a check-up with a UK-based doctor and was advised two weeks rest.

"Shadab had a check up with Dr Patrick Kennedy, a world-renowned gastroenterologist and hepatologist who specialises in liver disease in elite sportsmen and was put on medication," said a PCB release.

After two weeks rest, Shadab will undergo another round of blood tests in Lahore after which his availability for the World Cup will be assessed, a PCB spokesman said.

Shadab was included in Pakistan's 15-man preliminary World Cup squad announced last month.

All ten teams in the tournament have until May 23 to change their squads for the World Cup which starts in England and Wales from May 30.

A leg-spinner of great potential, Shadab has been Pakistan's key bowler in one-day internationals and Twenty20 cricket since his debut in 2017.

He has 47 wickets in 34 ODIs and 44 wickets in 32 T20Is.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Pakistan cricket Shadab Khan dentist Hepatitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp