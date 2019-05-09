Home Sport ICC World Cup World Cup Countdown

21 days to World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar's incredible record

One of the reasons why this record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon is the incredible consistency that is required.

Published: 09th May 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and final World Cup fifty against Pakistan (File Photo)

By Srihari
Online Desk

Sachin Tendulkar and records. If there ever was a match-made in heaven, this was it. A quick glance at the history books will tell you that the Indian batsman has pretty much every record in the book.

While some of them might be broken, others will forever stand the test of time. One record that might not be broken anytime soon is his World Cup record of most fifty-plus scores in the tournament. 

Sachin hasn't played the most World Cup games but he does have the record of playing in the most World Cups. And that has given him ample opportunity to be the leading run-getter in the tournament's history and rack up fifties and centuries.

One of the reasons why this record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon is the sheer volume of scores. Sachin has 21 fifty-plus scores in the World Cup, the next best stands at 12. He also has the record for most fifties (15) and most centuries (6).

Kumar Sangakkara is second on the list of most fifty-plus scores with 12 and when it comes to active players, Chris Gayle leads the way with six. That he is retiring after the World Cup means that he won't be breaking that record. 

Anyone who even stands a chance will need to take part in at least a few more World Cups before entertaining any thoughts of claiming the record.

The main reason why Sachin was able to create this incredible record that will take some beating is not just the sheer longevity of his World Cup career but also the incredible consistency.

In his maiden World Cup in 1992, although he failed to score a century, he scored three fifties including his maiden World Cup fifty, which came against Pakistan. After that in every edition, he had at least one fifty-plus score. 

In 1996, he had three fifties and two centuries (including his maiden World Cup century, which came against Kenya). He only had one fifty-plus score in 1999 but that was a magnificent unbeaten 140 against Kenya.

In 2003, when he was at the peak of his power, he scored one century and six fifties (which included four scores in excess of 80). In 2007, although India made an early exit, he still scored a fifty. 

In his final World Cup in 2011, he scored two centuries and fifties apiece, including his final World Cup fifty, which also came against Pakistan.

And that is why his record of 21 fifty-plus scores in World Cups is one that might not be broken anytime soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest World Cup Countdown news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup World Cup Countdown India cricket Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp