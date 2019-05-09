21 days to World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar's incredible record

Srihari By

Online Desk

Sachin Tendulkar and records. If there ever was a match-made in heaven, this was it. A quick glance at the history books will tell you that the Indian batsman has pretty much every record in the book.

While some of them might be broken, others will forever stand the test of time. One record that might not be broken anytime soon is his World Cup record of most fifty-plus scores in the tournament.

Sachin hasn't played the most World Cup games but he does have the record of playing in the most World Cups. And that has given him ample opportunity to be the leading run-getter in the tournament's history and rack up fifties and centuries.

One of the reasons why this record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon is the sheer volume of scores. Sachin has 21 fifty-plus scores in the World Cup, the next best stands at 12. He also has the record for most fifties (15) and most centuries (6).

Kumar Sangakkara is second on the list of most fifty-plus scores with 12 and when it comes to active players, Chris Gayle leads the way with six. That he is retiring after the World Cup means that he won't be breaking that record.

Anyone who even stands a chance will need to take part in at least a few more World Cups before entertaining any thoughts of claiming the record.

The main reason why Sachin was able to create this incredible record that will take some beating is not just the sheer longevity of his World Cup career but also the incredible consistency.

In his maiden World Cup in 1992, although he failed to score a century, he scored three fifties including his maiden World Cup fifty, which came against Pakistan. After that in every edition, he had at least one fifty-plus score.

In 1996, he had three fifties and two centuries (including his maiden World Cup century, which came against Kenya). He only had one fifty-plus score in 1999 but that was a magnificent unbeaten 140 against Kenya.

In 2003, when he was at the peak of his power, he scored one century and six fifties (which included four scores in excess of 80). In 2007, although India made an early exit, he still scored a fifty.

In his final World Cup in 2011, he scored two centuries and fifties apiece, including his final World Cup fifty, which also came against Pakistan.

And that is why his record of 21 fifty-plus scores in World Cups is one that might not be broken anytime soon.