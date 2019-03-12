Home Sport IPL

Mumbai Indians begin pre-season training camp for IPL 2019

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.

Mumbai Indians' (File | AP)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians Tuesday kicked off their pre-season training camp here for the upcoming 12th season of the coveted T20 tournament.

Among others, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal have joined the camp, which is currently being held at the Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli, a senior official attached to Mumbai Indians, said.

According to the official, the other players who have joined the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.

It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the New Mumbai facility over the weekend, and are tentatively scheduled to move to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from March 17.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.

