IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings - Strengths, question marks and best XI

With the 12th edition of the IPL beginning on March 23, defending Champions Chennai Super Kings will be looking to begin with a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The three-time IPL champions will be gunning for a record fourth title in IPL 2019.

With almost the same squad that helped them lift the trophy in their comeback campaign last season, CSK will be hoping for similar results in IPL 2019 as well. With MS Dhoni leading the way, it remains to be seen if they can repeat their fairytale comeback and become the first side to win back-to-back titles twice.

Here is a look at the strength and weaknesses of the CSK squad.

Squad:

MS Dhoni (C, WK), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Support Staff:

Stephen Fleming- Head Coach

Mike Hussey - Batting Coach

Lakshmipathy Balaji - Bowling Coach

Eric Simons - Bowling consultant

Tommy Simsek - Physio

Gregory King - Trainer

Strengths:

As has been the case with CSK from the outset, the batting is undeniably CSK's biggest strength. In Watson and Rayudu, they have an established opening combination that can make the most of the powerplay. When they are followed by Raina and Dhoni, two of the team's most consistent players, there is no concern at the top.

In the middle-order, their flexibility is a big strength for the side as they have a variety of all-rounders and depending on the conditions, they can pick and choose the players they want to field in the starting XI. In Dwayne Bravo and Mohit Sharma, they have two Purple Cap winners, who are consistent wicket-takers and have a ton of experience.

Experience is another big advantage of CSK. Not only do they have an experienced squad when it comes to T20s, but a lot of them have played with each other a lot as well. So everyone knows their role in the side, which is a big boost, that not many sides can boast of.

Question marks:

The one big issue for CSK is that the side is brimming with all-rounders and it remains to be seen where they fit them all in. With Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, David Willey and Shane Watson in the side, there are plenty of options and it will be a question of finding the right role for the right player.

Can you really play two left-arm spinners who can also bat in the same side? Can you pick two all-rounders who perform the same role?

The other major issue, as was the case, last season is the bowling. While the addition of Mohit Sharma adds some much-needed experience to the bowling unit, there is still a lack of quality fast bowlers, who can deliver consistently. With Ngidi injured, the problem is highlighted.

There are a lot of spinners but aside from Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma, there aren't any wrist spinners, who are all the rage in T20s. So it will be interesting to see CSK's spin strategy especially with several finger spinners in the squad.

Prediction: With a settled squad, injuries are the only thing standing in the way from making their way into the playoffs and competing for a record fourth IPL title.

Best XI:

Shane Watson (F), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo (F), Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey (F), Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Imran Tahir (F)

CSK's fixtures:

23 March: CSK vs RCB

26 March - DC vs CSK

31 March - CSK vs RR

3 April - MI vs CSK

6 April - CSK vs KXIP

9 April - CSK vs KKR

11 April - RR vs CSK

14 April - KKR vs CSK

17 April - SRH vs CSK

21 April - RCB vs CSK

23 April - CSK vs SRH

26 April - CSK vs MI

1 May - CSK vs DC

5 May - KXIP vs CSK

History:

2008: Runners-up

2009: 2nd

2010: Winner

2011: Winner

2012: Runners-up

2013: Runners-up

2014: 3rd

2015: Runners-up

2016: Suspended

2017: Suspended

2018: Winner