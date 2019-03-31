Home Sport IPL

Three things we learned from SRH vs RCB

Warner scored an unbeaten 100 off 55 deliveries, taking the 'orange cap' from Andre Russell with 254 runs from three innings.

Published: 31st March 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jonny Bairstow celebrates his first IPL hundred. (Photo | PTI)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad won their second straight game of IPL 2019, defeating a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs. Winning the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli asked SRH to bat first on a placid pitch. SRH openers capitalised and helped their team get a massive 231/2 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, RCB struggled with only four batsmen getting to double figures. 

Here are the three takeaways from the match.

Bonding before Ashes

Australian David Warner continued his great form and his opening partnership with England's Jonny Bairstow as they put on 185 runs for the first wicket. Both the openers ended up scoring 100s with Bairstow getting it in only his third IPL innings. 

Warner scored an unbeaten 100 off 55 deliveries, taking the 'orange cap' from Andre Russell with 254 runs from three innings. Bairstow scored 114 off 56 deliveries before being removed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

It was a rare occasion to see an Australian and an Englishman embrace each other in the same year when they will be pitted against each other in the Ashes. 

If the openers keep giving SRH such starts, they can look for big scores in the upcoming matches.

Mohammad Nabi spins the web

Afghanistan's Nabi claimed 4/11 from his four overs. His most-prized scalp was that of the dangerous AB de Villiers who was bowled through the gates. Sharing the new ball with skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he also removed openers Parthiv Patel and Shimron Hetmyer.  

With RCB struggling at 35/5, Nabi put another nail to the coffin by getting Indian youngster Shivam Dube's wicket. Interestingly, his countryman Rashid Khan, who is one of the top T20 bowlers in the world, was not among the wickets.

With such top-performing foreign players in the line-up, SRH looks like a side to beat in this years' edition.

RCB's woes continue

RCB are still searching for a win in this year's IPL. Virat Kohli has been at the end of such embarrassing defeats, losing the first one by seven wickets to CSK where the pitch came under the scanner. In their second game against Mumbai Indians, Malinga's last ball no-ball which went unnoticed made Kohli furious. 

Looking to make amends today, RCB were first thrashed by the SRH openers with the youngest IPL debutant Prayas Barman going for 56 runs off his four overs.

It was an embarrassing chase for the visitors, as they were reduced to 35/6 before Colin de Grandhomme saved them from some embarrassment scoring 37 off 32 deliveries and reducing the margin of loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SRH vs RCB Virat Kohli David Warner IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp