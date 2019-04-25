Home Sport IPL News

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj lead Women's T20 Challenge squads

All the teams consist of 13 players with four overseas cricketers each.

Captains of Trailblazers and Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (Twitter | Indian Premier League)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity teams respectively in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played between May 6 and 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

India's best cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series.

Some of the top international stars to feature in the series are England's Natalie Sciver (Supernovas), New Zealand's Sophie Devine (Supernovas), West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (Trailblazers), England's Sophie Ecclestone (Trailblazers), New Zealand's Suzie Bates (Trailblazers), England's Danielle Wyatt (Velocity) and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr (Velocity) among others.

While WV Raman will coach the Supernovas, Biju George and Mamta Maben have been named as the coaches of Trailblazers and Velocity teams respectively.

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

