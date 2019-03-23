Home Sport IPL News

Pace problems mount for Mumbai Indians

After Adam Milne's injury now, there are now doubts hanging over Lasith Malinga's participation.

Rohit Sharma

Problems aplenty for Mumbai Indians ahead of their IPL 2019 opener| AFP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians will most certainly miss the services of injured New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the 12th edition of the IPL and a cloud doubt is also hanging over Lasith Malinga's participation, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

The former Sri Lanka batsman, ahead of their season-opener against Delhi Capitals, said that Milne has not yet recovered from an ankle injury.

"We were waiting for his (Milne's) fitness report. He had an injury four weeks back while playing a game, so we needed to wait for his recovery and his progress," said Jayawardene.

"We had a report two days back saying that he is not 100 per cent (fit) and he might not be able to be part of the extended IPL, so we have realised that we need a replacement.

"We are considering that. But we have got enough resources (for now)," added the former Sri Lanka captain.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians - Strengths, question marks and best XI

Malinga too, due to his commitment with the Sri Lankan team which is currently engaged in a bilateral Twenty20 series in South Africa, is unlikely to join the team for the first few IPL games.

Jayawardene hinted that during the time of IPL auction, the MI management was not aware of a scheduled domestic T20 tournament (April 4-11) which has been made mandatory for all Lanka players to figure in to be eligible for selection for the World Cup.

"The report (in the media) was last night, so we need to gather (our) thoughts and see. If you read the entire thing, the tournament (in Sri Lanka) is for four or five days in April.

"When we got into the auction, Sri Lanka cricket gave us his availability schedule and that tournament wasn't a part of that.

"So there is a conversation to be made and once we get through that conversation we will let you know what exactly is happening.

"But it is way too early for us to comment on that saying he is going to available or whatever," he remarked.

IPL 2019 MI Adam Milne Lasith Malinga Mahela Jayawardene

