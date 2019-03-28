Home Sport IPL News

Don't see need for using 'mankad': Trent Boult on Ashwin

IPL's first taste of mankading came when Ashwin got rid of Buttler. The incident has since sparked plenty of debate.

Published: 28th March 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin knocked the bails off while bowling and found Jos Buttler out of his crease. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin's recent 'Mankad' dismissal of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League was not "within the spirit of the game", Delhi Capitals pacer Trent Boult said on Thursday.

"It is pretty interesting to see it happen. I think the IPL tournament itself is very exciting, amazing cricket is being played. I think we should just let the cricket play in the right spirit, I do not really see too much need for anyone to be doing that," Boult told reporters here.

ALSO READ | MCC changes stance on Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Buttler, says act "not in spirit of game"

Ashwin on Monday left everybody stunned after he dismissed Butler using 'mankad' tactic with the Kings XI Punjab captain drawing a lot of flak. Ashwin clarified that he had attempted to tackle the situation in "very instinctive" manner and it was "not planned".

Asked about his workload management ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Boult who was accompanied by Kagiso Rabada, said, "We are here for the tournament to do a job for Delhi, both of us are excited to be here, it is a good opportunity, this is the main focus at the stage, we are looking forward to putting some good performances for Delhi."

Delhi Capitals will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla on March 30.

