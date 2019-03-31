Home Sport IPL News

Virat Kohli upbeat despite one of RCB's 'worst losses'

RCB lost their third game in a row in IPL 2019 after their 118-run thrashing at the hands of SRH.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli credited Bairstow and Warner for taking the game away from his side | PTI

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli termed Sunday's 118-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of their "worst losses ever" in the Indian Premier League.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed sensational centuries to guide Sunrisers to a comprehensive 118-run win over struggling RCB.

Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership to post a mammoth 231 for two, a total which the visitors defended without any fuss.

This was RCB's third loss on the trot in the tournament.

"One of our worst losses ever. Literally nothing I can explain. Nothing went right for us from ball one until our last wicket fell in the second innings.

"We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. They showed that they are a champion side - they were finalists last time and beat us in the final (in 2016)," a dejected Kohli said after the match.

ALSO READ | Three things we learned from SRH vs RCB

Kohli credited Bairstow and Warner for taking the game away from his side with their explosive opening partnership.

"Credit to them (Warner and Bairstow). We could have tried a few different things, like taking pace off the ball. But once those guys got in, they just kept going.

"You need a few things to go your way, and a few catches fell in between fielders. They were world class today and they deserve to be on the winning side," he said.

Kohli said with a big total to chase, he thought of opening the batting but later decided against the option to give balance to their fragile middle-order.

"We thought about that initially as well (opening the batting). I have done well opening the batting but myself at number 3 brings that balance in the side, given that I can bat with AB (de Villiers) and put the opposition under pressure.

"We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go," he said.

The RCB skipper hoped things would turn around for his team in their next fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Tuesday.

"The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A-game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity.

"If we go through the motions, we need to do the regular basic stuff, and get results our way and start winning games in the tournament. The next game should be that game for us," Kohli said.

Sunrisers' stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauded his bowling unit, especially the performance of Afghan Mohammad Nabi, who picked up 4/11 in his first outing this season.

"It shows how good a spinner he is (Nabi). He was spot on from the first ball. It was a good batting track in the second innings but our bowling was brilliant," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB SRH Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp