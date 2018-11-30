Home Sport Other

Want to win a seventh title: Mary Kom 

M C Mary Kom. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Having secured a record sixth World championship title, India's boxing legend M C Mary Kom has now set her eyes on a seventh world crown along with an elusive Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Mary etched her name in history books by winning an unprecedented sixth gold in 48kg category at the Women's World Championships here last week.

The Manipuri trailblazer, who won her sixth title after a gap of eight years, said despite several additional responsibilities -- including being a mother of three -- she continued to work toward achieving her dream of winning the world championship again.

"My dream was to become a world champion again. I worked very hard for it. I am a mother of three I had several responsibilities," Mary said at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED.

"The government also gave me an extra responsibility by naming me member of parliament but I never stopped training. Now that I have won the sixth title I want a seventh one and I also want to win an Olympic gold," she added.

Mary, who fights in 48kg category will have to bulk up for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers where she will fight in the 51kg division.

The 48kg is not in the Olympics. Her bronze in the Olympics also came in 51kg in the 2012 Games. The 36-year-old also dispelled all rumours of retiring any time soon. I am going to fight for another 1-2 years at least," she said.

