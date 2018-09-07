Interview: VK Vismaya, accidental runner who held off a world champ to seal 4X400 Asian Games relay gold

Bechu S By

Online Desk

The 4x400m Indian women's relay team's fifth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games was one of most talked about wins in Jakarta. It was VK Vismaya, a second-year college student from Kerala, who sealed the gold by holding off Bahrain's world champion Salwa Nasser in the final leg. The 21-year-old girl from Kannur, who took up athletics without too many expectations and almost decided to sacrifice her career for an engineering seat, talks about her finest hour and shares her immediate dream.

In the final, Hima Das was supposed to be India's anchor while you were expected to run the first leg. Was the decision to get you two to swap places a last-minute one as is being talked about? What led to such a sudden change in strategy and why?

We knew that Bahrain is a strong side and the best strategy would be to gain a good lead in the beginning itself and maintain it till the finish line.

But it was only decided on the morning of the final that I will be the anchor leg runner instead of Hima. It was coach Galina Bukharina's decision, and proved crucial as Hima was able to generate a good lead in the beginning, which (MR) Poovamma and Sarita Gaekwad (the other runners before Vismaya) were then able to maintain. All I had to do was to sustain the advantage that I had while receiving the baton. To be frank, it made my job easier.

Were you not nervous about this last-minute change? How did you prepare yourself?

Of course. I was supposed to start the race and was suddenly informed that I will be running the final leg instead. I had to run against Bahrain's world champion, who had clocked 50.09 seconds earlier in the event, while my personal best was 52 seconds. But our coach was very supportive. She told me not to bother about medals and to try and give my best.

How was the experience of teaming up with Hima, who is India's latest sensation, and with Poovamma, one of India's most experienced athletes. How did you four prepare for the final as a team, particularly when there was so much legacy at stake? Was it stressful?

Everybody expects gold from the 4X400 m relay team at the Asian Games. Over time, the event has become a matter of prestige for the contingent. Even a silver or bronze-medal finish was out of the picture, hence there was pressure on us obviously. Fortunately, we were able to do well . Sarita and I were debutants at the international level while most other teams were packed with experienced athletes. But we still managed to do well. In fact, we missed the Games record by microseconds.

During practice sessions, we had given special attention to the baton exchange so that there would be no room for errors.

Like you said, it was a given that World Champion Salwa Eid Nasser would be the anchor-leg runner for Bahrain. For a beginner, did it not felt like a huge challenge? How did you cope?

I was initially very nervous. But the coaching staff and team was very supportive. Once the baton reached my hand, there was nothing else in my mind but the thought that I should not let my team down. I could feel that Nasser was getting closer but the tension gradually vanished as the race progressed.

How did the team prepare ahead of the Games?

Some of us were sent to Poland for training and later another camp was organised at Guwahati before we flew to Jakarta.

Of course the final must have felt special. But are there any other special memories of the Games?

India's final four for the relay was not pre-decided. I didn't even know if I was in the main team or not. The first three were finalised. But for the fourth spot, there was a selection trial involving me and three other athletes including Olympian Jisna Mathew from the Usha school of athletics (who Vismaya had earlier beaten in the Inter-University athletics meet at Guntur in 2017, to break a 25-year-old record). I had to do my best there in order to secure a place in the team and luckily I could. It was a great memory.

The team celebrate after winning the gold medal (Photo | AP)

The kind of welcome we received at the Jakarta Airport was also very special. Many Indians living there came to receive us. The kind of support Indian sportsmen received across events from the crowd was amazing.

You were originally a hurdles runner, but later switched completely to middle-distance running. Why was this?

During the U-20 nationals in Coimbatore, I suffered a glute injury and was forced to stay away from the tracks for a year. Doctors advised that my back is not strong enough and suggested that I resume running.

Olympics seems to be the next big event ahead. How are the preparations going on?

Before the Olympics, we have the World Championship coming up next year. As I said earlier, our team is a young one and hence need great exposure and workout sessions to ensure a good show. The final training plan is yet to be confirmed.

How was the reception back home on your triumphant return?

On our way back, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore welcomed us and later the PM himself also met us. We were received really well at the Airport. It was truly motivating.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Asian Games Gold Medalists in Women relay team (Photo | PTI)

Coaches play an integral part in the success of sportsmen. Who are the coaches you would like to thank?

There are many. I became a competitive athlete thanks to Raju Paul sir of St George School, Kothamangalam. I was watching my sister Vijisha's practice when he asked me to join the trials. I am grateful to him for identifying the athlete in me. I had decided to join an engineering course but it was my teachers who convinced me otherwise.

I was a mediocre performer and could fetch only a bronze at the prestigious Kerala school meet. I improved a lot under Paul Sir at Assumption College.

My current coach Vinayan Sir's lessons were vital in my record-breaking performance at the university level, and of course, national Coach Galina's role goes without saying. She is very caring and supportive.

India returned from Indonesia after registering its best-ever medal haul. But still, the divide between us and first-placed China is astonishingly huge. Personally, what do you think is holding India back, and what can be done to establish ourselves as a serious competitor on the international sports circuit?

We are improving. People like Neeraj Chopra are now serious competitors at the global level. Foreign countries have better facilities than we have here. Be it the tracks, gyms, physio treatments or anything, you can feel the divide between us and them during the exposure tours. As a nation, we need to invest more in sports. We are a big country and have many talented youngsters. It is all about bringing them up in the right way.

How has your College helped shape your career?

Assumption College, Changanacherry is among the finest colleges in Kerala for sports and athletics. The Physical Education faculty, especially Dr Jimmy Joseph and Suja Mary George madam have been very supportive and helped me make many important decisions. Our college has one of the best basketball, fencing and athletic teams at the national level. (Assumption College is a two-time recipient of the Award for the Best College in Sports and Games in the state of Kerala. So far they have produced two Arjuna Awardees, one Olympian, 30 International medals and 41 athletes and players for India.)

What about the part played by your family?

Thanking parents would be awkwardly formal. All this would have been impossible without their love and support. They give equal importance to my academic and athletic needs.

Any job offers from the government so far?

Not yet. A good job is anybody's dream but I want to complete my post graduation first. I wish to be employed in Kerala itself. National Games winners were assuredof Gazetted posts by the government. So yes, I also hope to get a decent job.

What are your other big dreams?

A house for my family is one. We have been living in rented houses till now. But my biggest dream now is to run for as long as possible and take the country to greater glories, not only in the relay but also in individual events.

The World Championships is the next challenge for the team (Photo | PTI)

Being a post graduate from a school of science was a dream of mine. I had 95% marks for graduation. The thought of doing MSc Mathematics faded as Assumption was not offering the course. Also, most MSc courses include practical classes that could clash with my training schedules. Hence I was convinced by my coaches to continue at the college as it was the best place for my athletic career.

Finally, who is your biggest inspiration?

All people with whom I have practised and competed so far have been an inspiration to me in one way or another. My compatriots, friends and colleagues have taught me a lot. And then there are the icons like Usain Bolt, who is an inspiration for athletes all around the world. We all need inspirations to keep us going, don’t we not?