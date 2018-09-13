Dutee Chand will continue to train in Hyderabad until next year's Asian, World Championships: Coach Nagpuri Ramesh

By PTI

BENGALURU: Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand's coach Nagpuri Ramesh Thursday said that his ward will continue to train in Hyderabad until next year's Asian and World Championships.

"Dutee will continue with same training regime in Hyderabad until next year's Asian Championships and World Championships. This is the schedule we have planned for her, which is part of our 'Train Domestic, Compete Abroad' policy," Ramesh told PTI over phone.

Dutee will resume training from October in Hyderabad, he added.

However, Dutee will also train abroad whenever she participates in international competitions, Ramesh said.

"We would like Dutee to compete in brief competitions before she participates in Asian and World Championships. It is in those brief competitions that Dutee will get a chance to train abroad," he said.

Asked about the reason behind training in India, Ramesh said it is better to train athletes where they feel comfortable and things have worked out well for Dutee, which is reflected in her silver-winning performance in 100 metres and 200 metres at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

"Also, we have seen the success of hepathlete Swapna Barman and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, who won gold medals in Heptathlon and shot Put at Asian Games. They trained here in India. Even Dutee has been training in Hyderabad and she is comfortable with it. she has also been sucessful," he said.

Replying to a query, Ramesh said it is possible for India to win medals at Olympics and other top international competitions if all the stakeholders -- Athletics Federation of India, government and private organisations -- work in unison.