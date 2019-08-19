MP's 'Bolt' Rameshwar Gurjar flatters to deceive in trials but Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju assures full support

By PTI

BHOPAL: Teenaged sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar, who attracted a lot of attention on social media earlier this month, finished last in a trial run conducted by the Sports Authority of India and the state government here.

Gurjar, a 19-year-old runner from Madhya Pradesh whose video went viral on social media in which he is seen completing a 100-metre lap in "11 seconds", has expressed optimism of breaking Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds if he gets proper training.

My appeal; Pls don't burden Rameshwar Gurjar with extra expectation. Will provide full support but pls remember, in athletics, there's limit to human endurance. Besides coaching, it depends on both cardiovascular capacity & the metabolic characteristics of the skeletal muscles! https://t.co/wdGDI2CjBs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 19, 2019

However, in a video posted by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, Gurjar produces a below-par effort.

WATCH | Madhya Pradesh's Usain Bolt Rameshwar Gurjar finishes last in trials

"Rameshwar Gurjar's trial run was conducted at T T Nagar Stadium by senior coaches of SAI and State Govt. Here, Rameshwar is seen running at extreme left. He is exhausted due to the glare of publicity so couldn't perform well. Will give proper time and training to him," tweeted the Sports Minister along with the video.

Gurjar has studied up to Class 10 and could not go to college due to his family's weak financial condition.

The national 100m record is 10.26 seconds, set by Amia Kumar Malik in 2016, as per the Athletics Federation of India website.