Home Sport Other

Veteran Sushil Kumar was in squad even before second trials

It has been learnt that though the Wrestling Federation of India had time until August 14, it sent the list in the last week of July itself.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sushil Kumar

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sushil Kumar might have booked a World Championships berth by beating Jitender Kumar in 74 kg final on Tuesday but apparently his name was sent to the United World Wrestling (UWW) as a member of the national squad after the first round of trials in Olympic categories. It has been learnt that though the Wrestling Federation of India had time until August 14, it sent the list in the last week of July itself.   

The WFI in fact, sent 30 names (10 each in freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman) soon after the women’s trials on July 28. As per rules, national federations have to send their respective entries to the UWW at least one month prior to the commencement of the event. With the Worlds are slated for September 14-22 in Kazakhstan, the federation had time until about August 14. Every federation sends its entry through Athena, a software designed to help national associations to manage their athletes, referees, coaches and to register them to the main competitions.

ALSO READ: Sushil Kumar in eye of a storm... almost

“We’ve sent the squad after trials held for men and women in Olympic categories last month naming wrestlers tentatively. Only four changes need to be made after we completed trials today. In women’s category, Lalita (55) and Komal (72) will be included replacing previously named wrestlers. Similarly, Karan (70) and Praveen (92) will now replace two other wrestlers in men’s freestyle,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary WFI confirmed to this daily. The federation can replace already named wrestlers citing a reason and it can be done latest by 10 days before the event. 

The WFI might have acted within the rules but sending names before the stipulated time raises a few eyebrows. The WFI’s decision to give another chance to Jitender too makes the body’s intention suspicious. The wrestler can now challenge 79kg winner Virdev Gulia and qualify for the Worlds. If the WFI was sure of Sushil’s Worlds participation, Jitender could have participated in 79kg in the trials itself. Even before Tuesday, there were rumours that Jitender would participate in the 79kg.

“Jitender is an excellent wrestler and should be given a chance to go to Worlds,” is how Tomar defended the federation’s decision.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Championships Wrestling Sushil Kumar WFI
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp