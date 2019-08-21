Veteran Sushil Kumar was in squad even before second trials

firoz mirza By

CHENNAI: Sushil Kumar might have booked a World Championships berth by beating Jitender Kumar in 74 kg final on Tuesday but apparently his name was sent to the United World Wrestling (UWW) as a member of the national squad after the first round of trials in Olympic categories. It has been learnt that though the Wrestling Federation of India had time until August 14, it sent the list in the last week of July itself.

The WFI in fact, sent 30 names (10 each in freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman) soon after the women’s trials on July 28. As per rules, national federations have to send their respective entries to the UWW at least one month prior to the commencement of the event. With the Worlds are slated for September 14-22 in Kazakhstan, the federation had time until about August 14. Every federation sends its entry through Athena, a software designed to help national associations to manage their athletes, referees, coaches and to register them to the main competitions.

“We’ve sent the squad after trials held for men and women in Olympic categories last month naming wrestlers tentatively. Only four changes need to be made after we completed trials today. In women’s category, Lalita (55) and Komal (72) will be included replacing previously named wrestlers. Similarly, Karan (70) and Praveen (92) will now replace two other wrestlers in men’s freestyle,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary WFI confirmed to this daily. The federation can replace already named wrestlers citing a reason and it can be done latest by 10 days before the event.

The WFI might have acted within the rules but sending names before the stipulated time raises a few eyebrows. The WFI’s decision to give another chance to Jitender too makes the body’s intention suspicious. The wrestler can now challenge 79kg winner Virdev Gulia and qualify for the Worlds. If the WFI was sure of Sushil’s Worlds participation, Jitender could have participated in 79kg in the trials itself. Even before Tuesday, there were rumours that Jitender would participate in the 79kg.

“Jitender is an excellent wrestler and should be given a chance to go to Worlds,” is how Tomar defended the federation’s decision.

