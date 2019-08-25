From Harbhajan Singh to Vijay Amritraj: Sports fraternity hails world champion PV Sindhu

By IANS

NEW DELHI: P.V. Sindhu on Sunday made history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

In what turned out to be a one-sided final, Sindhu beat Japanese former world champion Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 36 minutes to lay her hand on the coveted world title. This was her third consecutive final at the Worlds and her fifth medal overall, making her the joint-most successful player in the prestigious event along with Xhang Ning of China.

The 24-year-old garnered praise and congratulatory messages from all quarters.

Among the sportspersons, former cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Sindhu is giving wings to many young girls like his six-year-old daughter. "First Indian to win a Gold at BWF World Championship....defeating Okuhara in the final. And it was a rout. PV Sindhu has made the nation proud. Golden Girl While you're flying, you're giving wings to many girls like my 6yo daughter. Thank You," Chopra tweeted.

Asian Games gold medal-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat tweeted: "Wow @Pvsindhu1 that was some demolition job. Power-packed, dominating performance, perfect for a #WorldChampionship final! Many many congratulations on the ?? Best wishes for the future and keep making. proud! (sic.)."

Former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj tweeted: "Congratulations to the amazing PV Sindhu winning the world championships. Hard work Grit n determination has put her on top. Great for India n Indian sport (sic.)"

Former hockey player Sandeep Singh tweeted: "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring" while former Indian hockey coach Harendra Singh said, "Proud Moment for all of Indians. Heartiest Congratulations PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to Badminton World Championships."

There were more reactions from the cricket community. Commentator and former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra said, "Worth the wait for gold. Well done Sindhu. Congratulations on your feat. #BWFWorldChampionships #WorldBadmintonChampionships @Pvsindhu1 (sic.)"

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh said: "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring" and former pacer RP Singh said: "PV Sindhu.. 1st Indian to win BWF World Championships Gold Medal. So proud of you. Congratulations World Champion!"