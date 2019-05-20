Home Sport Other

Dutee Chand's sister says she was 'pressurised, blackmailed'

Dutee, the 100m record holder, recently came out of the closet and revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship.

Published: 20th May 2019

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand (File | AFP)

By ANI

JAJPUR: Athlete Dutee Chand's brave admission of being in a same-sex relationship has not gone down well with her family. Dutee's elder sister on Monday said that the sprinter's partner "pressurized and blackmailed" her for wealth and property.

"With great sorrow, I have to say that the decision taken by Dutee is not of her own. She's been pressurised and blackmailed into marriage by that girl and her family. All of this has been done to grab the property and wealth of Dutee," Saraswati Chand, elder sister of the Asian Games medalist told ANI.

"Dutee's life and property are in danger. That's why I request the government to provide protection and security to Dutee," she added.

Saraswati, who is also an athlete, made serious allegations and said her sister has been "led into a trap" to "deviate her from sports".

When asked if the family is supportive of Dutee's relation, Saraswati said, "She is an adult. It's her decision whether she wants to marry a girl or a boy. But Dutee has been forced to speak all this. Otherwise, a decision about marriage could have been discussed later."

"Those people who claim to have played a role in Dutee's success are the culprits. It's them who are deviating her from sports and miring her into controversy. She's been led into a trap. Instead of focusing on the 2020 Olympics and World Championship, she's been dragged into this. Every government department has been encouraging her for sports," she added.

"When a child excels, family members are happy. They get social prestige and people congratulate parents as well. On the contrary, if a child commits wrong deeds then the only family will take the responsibility," Saraswati opined.

Dutee was hailed for her revelation with social media users praising her courage. Apart from her other achievements, she had made the country proud by clinching two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games. (ANI)

