ISSF World Cup: Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in Munich, books Olympic quota

By IANS

MUNICH: India's Rahi Sarnobat on Monday won the gold in 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The 28-year-old in the process also sealed a quota place for India in the event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rahi's score of 37 helped her pip Ukraine's Olena Kostevych, who was champion at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Bulgaria's Anatoanea Boneva won the bronze.

Manu Bhaker, who was also competing in the final, finished fifth with a score of 21 following a pistol malfunction.

Rahi's gold was India's second of the day after Saurabh Chaudhary won the 10m air pistol event. 17-year-old Chaudhary shot 246.3, thus pipping Russia's Artem Chernousov who ended with a score of 243.8. Chaudhary's compatriot Shahzar Rizvi finished fifth with a score of 177.6. China's 2008 Olympic gold medallist Wei Pang won the bronze with a score of 220.7.

Chaudhary and Rahi's gold medals added to Apurvi Chandela's victory in the 10m air rifle event which was held on Sunday.

Rahi won the first Olympic quota place that was available to the Indians in Munich with those in the pistol and rifle events already being won by Chandela, Chaudhary, Anjum Moudgil and Abhishek Verma.