Home Sport Tennis

Canada beats Netherlands in Davis Cup

Milos Raonic defeated Scott Griekspoor of the Netherlands in three sets, securing for Canada a berth in the Davis Cup final.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Milos Raonic

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates his victory over Netherlands' Scott Griekspoor in a Davis Cup tennis match. | AP

By IANS

TORONTO: Milos Raonic defeated Scott Griekspoor of the Netherlands in three sets, securing for Canada a berth in the Davis Cup final.

Raonic took two hours and 23 minutes to triumph over Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 and 6-4 in the world group qualification playoff on Sunday.

This was the ATP No. 20 player's second win of the five-match tie, with the fifth match being cancelled once Canada got its third win, reports Efe news.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov had won his singles rubber on Friday night, but Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil lost their doubles rubber on Saturday for their country's only loss to Holland's Matwe Middel Kopp and Jean Julien Rojer.

The 27-year-old Griekspoor, a newcomer to the Davis Cup, had replaced Robin Haase just an hour before the start of the match.

The change apparently had been made by the Dutch team because Haase had not gotten as much rest as Raonic after their respective matches on Friday.

Canada now joins Argentina, Britain, Austria, Sweden, Serbia, the Czech Republic and Japan, all of which on the weekend managed to win for themselves a spot within the elite of the Davis Cup, which starting next year will be played according to a new format.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Canada vs Netherlands Davis Cup Canada vs Netherlands Davis Cup Milos Raonic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 