Canada beats Netherlands in Davis Cup

By IANS

TORONTO: Milos Raonic defeated Scott Griekspoor of the Netherlands in three sets, securing for Canada a berth in the Davis Cup final.

Raonic took two hours and 23 minutes to triumph over Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 and 6-4 in the world group qualification playoff on Sunday.

This was the ATP No. 20 player's second win of the five-match tie, with the fifth match being cancelled once Canada got its third win, reports Efe news.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov had won his singles rubber on Friday night, but Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil lost their doubles rubber on Saturday for their country's only loss to Holland's Matwe Middel Kopp and Jean Julien Rojer.

The 27-year-old Griekspoor, a newcomer to the Davis Cup, had replaced Robin Haase just an hour before the start of the match.

The change apparently had been made by the Dutch team because Haase had not gotten as much rest as Raonic after their respective matches on Friday.

Canada now joins Argentina, Britain, Austria, Sweden, Serbia, the Czech Republic and Japan, all of which on the weekend managed to win for themselves a spot within the elite of the Davis Cup, which starting next year will be played according to a new format.