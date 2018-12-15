Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Phethai: More than 5.9 Lakh people from 14 districts to be directly impacted

East Godavari Collector Karthikeya Mishra has conducted a review meeting with various officials in Collectorate to review arrangements made in Kakinada in view of cyclone Phethai.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Satellite image of the depression in Bay of Bengal.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/ELURU: East Godavari Collector Karthikeya Mishra has conducted a review meeting with various officials in Collectorate to review arrangements made in Kakinada in view of cyclone Phethai. More than 5.9 lakh people of 14 mandals of the district will be directly affected by it.

The district administration has sounded cyclone alert in Thondangi, U Kothapalli, Kakinada Rural and Urban, Tallarevu, Uppalaguptam, Allavaram, Malikipuram, Sakhinetipalli mandals, which are on the seashore and likely to face the cyclone fury.

The administration has set up a control room in Kakinada. In case of emergencies, one can contact 0884 2368100.Ruling out that none of the schools in the district would be closed down due to the cyclone, Mishra said that he and the sub collectors would be involved in the monitoring services.

New cyclone 'Phethai' expected to be as severe as Gaja

The Thimmapuram police and Kakinada Rural police have issued an advisory to tourists to stay away from the sea coast between December 14 and 16.Mishra also directed network service providers to ensure that communication network was not disrupted during the cyclone.

The collector has cancelled all leaves of the officials concerned and they have been instructed to stay put at the designated places to assist cyclone victims.  Around 10 vehicles were stationed at various places to transport victims to cyclone shelters. Workers have been deployed to make food arrangements at the said shelters. For supplying drinking water, the Rural Water Supply officials will set up three tankers in each panchayat.

For immediate restoration of power, the electricity department ordered an official be stationed every 10 km 24x7 to clear the clutter off the roads. Mishra has directed all officials of various departments to be in a state of readiness after the cyclones make landfall.

