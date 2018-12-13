Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: New cyclone 'Phethai' expected to be as severe as Gaja

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Published: 13th December 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image courtesy, IMT official website.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is not just another cyclone, as per the weather conditions prevailing in the Bay of Bengal, met department is predicting a severe cyclonic system with surface wind speed for 120 kmph. It would be an equivalent of Gaja cyclone, the recent cyclone that has left a trail of destruction in the central districts of Tamil Nadu. 

The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough and the deep sea fishermen have been advised to immediately return coast.

ALSO READ:  Tamil Nadu on its toes as Met department confirms cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal 

Sources in the State fisheries department said that weather warning issued by IMD was conveyed to all fishermen associations, cooperative societies. Issuance of fishing token has been stopped from Wednesday. "All boats who were out in sea were alerted to come to nearest harbour for safe berthing. As on Thursday, all boats, except 321 deep sea fishing vessels, from Chennai have reached harbours. The 321 vessels are still in sea about 150 nautical miles off Vizag and Krishnappattinam Coast and are safe. They are sailing towards nearest harbours," an official in the fisheries department said. 

He said help of Indian Coast Guard and Navy was sought and preventive sorties for alerting the fishing boats was done. "An officer from our fisheries department has been deputed to Krishnapattinam to coordinate with Andhra fisheries," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bay of Bengal cyclonic storm Andhra Pradesh storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp