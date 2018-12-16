Home States Andhra Pradesh

TRS’ next stop is Delhi: KT Rama Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Exuding  confidence that the TRS would win 16 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections, party working president KT Rama Rao said that the pink party would play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre and achieve autonomy and sufficient funds for development of the States.

Participating in the meet-the-press programme here Saturday, Rama Rao analysed: “the BJP would not win more than 150 to 160 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress would win only 80 to 90 seats. The Congress and the BJP even if together would not form the next government at the Centre. The remaining seats will be with the regional parties. So, the TRS will play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.” The TRS has 14 LS seats in the present House. If it won two more, the tally will be 16. 

“In the present House, the BJP had sufficient numbers. Next time, the BJP will get below 160 seats. Then, the TRS will command the Central government,” Rao explained.Rama Rao predicted that the regional parties would play the key role in the country. “We should not think that there will not be stability in coalition governments. The present government at Delhi is BJP-led NDA. The country gained maturity in coalition politics,”he said. 

He also wished that a regional party should come to power in the neighbouring Andhra too. He also added that his party would decide at an appropriate time about whom the TRS should partner with in AP politics. “Naidu is a Galli leader. We have no enmity with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan or Naidu. They are just political opponents, not foes,” Rama Rao clarified.

