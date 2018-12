Cyclone Phethai: Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

By IANS

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway has cancelled over 50 trains in coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of severe cyclonic storm Phethai, which is set to hit the coast near Kakinada on Monday afternoon.

Many trains from Vijayawada to various destinations in coastal Andhra were suspended as a precautionary measure.

The Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express, Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachalam Express, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachalam Express, Narsapur-Nidadavolu Link Express and Nidadavolu-Narsapu Link Express were among the trains cancelled.

Passenger trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Bhimavaram were also cancelled.

Here is a list of cancelled trains

In view of heavy rain due to Cyclone Phethai, the following passenger trains are cancelled on Monday (December 17):

1. Train No. 57225 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam passenger scheduled to depart Vijayawada on 17th December, 2018 is cancelled.

2. Train No. 57226 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada passenger scheduled to depart Visakhapatnam on 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

3. Train No. 77271 Kakinada Port-Kotipalli DMU passenger scheduled to depart Kakinada Port on 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

4. Train No.77272 Kotipalli-Kakinada Port DMU passenger scheduled to depart Kotipalli on 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

5. Train No. 67262 Rajahmundry-Vijayawada passenger scheduled to depart Rajahmundry 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

6. Train No. 67263 Vijayawada-Rajahmundry passenger scheduled to depart Vijayawada today 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

7. Train No. 67257 Ongole-Guntur passenger scheduled to depart Ongole 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

8. Train No. 67259 Guntur-Vijayawada passenger scheduled to depart Guntur 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

9. Train No. 67261 Vijayawada-Rajahmundry passenger scheduled to depart Vijayawada 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

10. Train No. 77231 Vijayawada-Bhimavaram passenger scheduled to depart Vijayawada 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

11. Train No. 77243 Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu passenger scheduled to depart Bhimavaram 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

12. Train No. 77244 Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram passenger scheduled to depart Nidadavolu 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

13. Train No. 77265 Narsapur-Nidadavolu passenger scheduled to depart Narsapur 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

14. Train No. 77266 Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram passenger scheduled to depart Nidadavolu 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

15. Train No. 77203 Vijayawada-Narsapur passenger scheduled to depart Vijayawada 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

16. Train No. 77241 Narsapur-Rajahmundry passenger scheduled to depart Narsapur 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

17. Train No. 77202 Narsapur-Vijayawada passenger scheduled to depart Narsapur 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

18. Train No. 77293 Bhimavaram-Rajahmundry passenger scheduled to depart Bhimavaram 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

19. Train No. 77263 Vijayawada-Narsapur passenger scheduled to depart Vijayawada 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

20. Train No. 77234 Machilipatnam-Gudivada passenger scheduled to depart Machilipatnam 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

21. Train No. 77211 Gudivada-Machilipatnam passenger scheduled to depart Gudivada 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

22. Train No. 77216 Machilipatnam-Gudivada passenger scheduled to depart Machilipatnam 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

23. Train No. 77235 Gudivada-Machilipatnam passenger scheduled to depart Gudivada 17 th December, 2018 is cancelled.

