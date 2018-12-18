Home States Andhra Pradesh

57 passenger, 6 Express trains cancelled, hundreds take shelter in railway stations

A help desk was set up on the railway station premises to help the stranded passengers.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)

A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: As cyclone Phethai barrels through coastal Andhra on Monday, the Vijayawada railway station has become a temporary shelter for many as 52 passenger trains and six Express trains were cancelled partially or fully and others are running late. A help desk was set up on the railway station premises to help the stranded passengers.

Long queues of passengers, who were trying to figure out a way to reach their respective destinations, were seen at the booking and enquiry counters. 

Many trains were suspended as a precautionary measure. They include Visakhapatnam-Guntur-Visakhapatnam-Simhadri Express, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express, Narsapur-Nidadavolu Link Express and passenger trains to  Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram Guntur and Bhimavaram. Janmabhoomi Express, which departs from Secundrabad for Visakhaptnam, ended its service in Vijayawada.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Phethai to cause heavy rains

Speaking to TNIE, N Bhargava, who was travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to attend his sister’s wedding, was among those who stranded at the Vijayawada railway station as his train was regulated under the Phethai impact. “I have been waiting here for the train since the noon. I have tried to reach Visakhapatnam by bus. However, there is no RTC bus service now.”

P Ramalingeswara Rao, an Ayyappa devotee, who was going back to his hometown Samarlakota from Sabarimala, said: “I have been waiting here since 11 am after my train was cancelled. The officials have assured that few special trains will arranged once the weather improves. If that does not happen, I will have to hire a cab.”

Vijayawada station director Ch Suresh said: “On Monday, a total of 52 passenger trains and six Express trains were cancelled. After receiving instructions from higher officials, we have cancelled many trains scheduled for Tuesday also. A few train services have been regulated and those passengers, who were supposed to travel long distances have been alerted.  Alternative arrangements will be made for those stranded in Vijayawada.” 

MEMU trains from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada Port, Tenali, Bhimavaram, Guntur and Machilipatnam and Rajamahendravaram-Vizag, Vizag-Kakinada Port, Tenali-Guntur, Vizag-Rajamahendravaram, Rajamahendravaram-Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram-Narsapur-Narasapur Guntur have also been cancelled.

Helpline numbers of railway stations
Vijayawada    0866-2575038
Eluru    08812-232267
Rajahmundry    0883-2420541/543
Samarlakota    0884-2327010
Kakinada    0884-2340592
Bheemavaram    08816-231173
Machilipatnam    08672-223684

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Phethai  trains cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp