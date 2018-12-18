57 passenger, 6 Express trains cancelled, hundreds take shelter in railway stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: As cyclone Phethai barrels through coastal Andhra on Monday, the Vijayawada railway station has become a temporary shelter for many as 52 passenger trains and six Express trains were cancelled partially or fully and others are running late. A help desk was set up on the railway station premises to help the stranded passengers.

Long queues of passengers, who were trying to figure out a way to reach their respective destinations, were seen at the booking and enquiry counters.

Many trains were suspended as a precautionary measure. They include Visakhapatnam-Guntur-Visakhapatnam-Simhadri Express, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express, Narsapur-Nidadavolu Link Express and passenger trains to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram Guntur and Bhimavaram. Janmabhoomi Express, which departs from Secundrabad for Visakhaptnam, ended its service in Vijayawada.

Speaking to TNIE, N Bhargava, who was travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to attend his sister’s wedding, was among those who stranded at the Vijayawada railway station as his train was regulated under the Phethai impact. “I have been waiting here for the train since the noon. I have tried to reach Visakhapatnam by bus. However, there is no RTC bus service now.”

P Ramalingeswara Rao, an Ayyappa devotee, who was going back to his hometown Samarlakota from Sabarimala, said: “I have been waiting here since 11 am after my train was cancelled. The officials have assured that few special trains will arranged once the weather improves. If that does not happen, I will have to hire a cab.”

Vijayawada station director Ch Suresh said: “On Monday, a total of 52 passenger trains and six Express trains were cancelled. After receiving instructions from higher officials, we have cancelled many trains scheduled for Tuesday also. A few train services have been regulated and those passengers, who were supposed to travel long distances have been alerted. Alternative arrangements will be made for those stranded in Vijayawada.”

MEMU trains from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada Port, Tenali, Bhimavaram, Guntur and Machilipatnam and Rajamahendravaram-Vizag, Vizag-Kakinada Port, Tenali-Guntur, Vizag-Rajamahendravaram, Rajamahendravaram-Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram-Narsapur-Narasapur Guntur have also been cancelled.

Helpline numbers of railway stations

Vijayawada 0866-2575038

Eluru 08812-232267

Rajahmundry 0883-2420541/543

Samarlakota 0884-2327010

Kakinada 0884-2340592

Bheemavaram 08816-231173

Machilipatnam 08672-223684