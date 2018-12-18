Cyclone Phethai causes Rs 51-crore crop loss in Godavari, Krishna deltas 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the impact of cyclone Phethai was not as damaging as expected by the State government, it still caused losses to the farmers in both Godavari delta and Krishna delta. The preliminary estimation by agriculture and horticulture departments have put the crop losses in an extent of 10,856 hectare (agriculture) and 405 hectare (horticulture). Paddy crop in 5,857 hectare suffered damage and majority of it was in Krishna district.

Maize crop in 3,988 hectare was damaged and most of it was in West Godavari district. Tobacco in 596 hectare was in West Godavari district and pulses crop in 596 hectare of West Godavari district was also damaged.

Agriculture department officials put the monetary value of the crop loss at Rs 51.86 crore and said the required input subsidy is Rs 14.78 crore. According to them, agriculture crops in 9,36,819 hectares were not harvested.

They said there was no crop damage either in East Godavari district or in Guntur district. On the other hand, West Godavari and Krishna districts suffered much damage and the extent of the crop loss was same — 3,983 hectare. While it was multiple crops in West Godavari, it was only paddy in Krishna. A total of 98 mandals (agriculture-wise) were affected due to phethai.

The paddy procurement that was intensified four days before the cyclone made landfall has safeguarded the interests of the farmers. A total 11,81,079.160 MT of paddy was procured till December 17.

On the other hand, 1,027 horticulture farmers suffered losses with crop loss in around 405 hectare. The monetary value of the crop loss was put at Rs 9.64 crore of which the required input subsidy is Rs 0.96 crore. The Animal Husbandry department said 300 sheep were also lost to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Agriculture department has decided to employ drones to assess the damages more elaborately once the rains subside. They plan to use 60 to 70 drones.