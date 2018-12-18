Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Phethai causes Rs 51-crore crop loss in Godavari, Krishna deltas 

Though the impact of cyclone Phethai was not as damaging as expected by the State government, it still caused losses to the farmers in both Godavari delta and Krishna delta. 

Published: 18th December 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

GVMC staff clearing branches of a fallen tree near MVP colony in Vizag on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the impact of cyclone Phethai was not as damaging as expected by the State government, it still caused losses to the farmers in both Godavari delta and Krishna delta. The preliminary estimation by agriculture and horticulture departments have put the crop losses in an extent of 10,856 hectare (agriculture) and 405 hectare (horticulture). Paddy crop in 5,857 hectare suffered damage and majority of it was in Krishna district. 

ALSO READ | Cyclone Phethai: Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

Maize crop in 3,988 hectare was damaged and most of it was in West Godavari district. Tobacco in 596 hectare was in West Godavari district and pulses crop in 596 hectare of West Godavari district was also damaged. 

Agriculture department officials put the monetary value of the crop loss at Rs 51.86 crore and said the required input subsidy is Rs 14.78 crore. According to them, agriculture crops in 9,36,819 hectares were not harvested.

They said there was no crop damage either in East Godavari district or in Guntur district. On the other hand, West Godavari and Krishna districts suffered much damage and the extent of the crop loss was same — 3,983 hectare. While it was multiple crops in West Godavari, it was only paddy in Krishna. A total of 98 mandals (agriculture-wise) were affected due to phethai. 

The paddy procurement that was intensified four days before the cyclone made landfall has safeguarded the interests of the farmers. A total 11,81,079.160 MT of paddy was procured till December 17. 

On the other hand, 1,027 horticulture farmers suffered losses with crop loss in around 405 hectare. The monetary value of the crop loss was put at Rs 9.64 crore of which the required input subsidy is Rs 0.96 crore. The Animal Husbandry department said 300 sheep were also lost to the cyclone. 

Meanwhile, Agriculture department has decided to employ drones to assess the damages more elaborately once the rains subside. They plan to use 60 to 70 drones. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Phethai Godavari delta Crop Loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp