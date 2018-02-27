VIZIANAGARAM: An 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray canines on the outskirts of Ampavalli village in Balijapeta police station limits of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday morning.

The victim, R Jaswanth, son of an agricultural labourer R Ganesh, was studying in Class-III in a government school.

According to sources, Jaswanth, along with his friend R Rajesh, was going to fields to deliver lunch box to his father between 7 am and 8 am on Tuesday when a pack of stray dogs pounced upon him.

Jaswanth suffered grievous injuries on his neck, stomach and face.

As the incident took place on the outskirts of the village, the boy’s screams went unheard and his friend Rajesh, scared of the dogs, fled. Jaswanth was found lying dead in the fields with multiple injuries on his neck and face.

Upon information, Balijapeta police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Bobbili for post-mortem. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the parents and relatives of the boy blamed the local administration for the prevailing stray dog menace in the area.

A few days ago, several sheep were killed by canines in the same village.

Sources said that despite several appeals against the menace to the local authorities, no initiative has been taken in this regard so far.