Jagan Mohan Reddy attack: Bail petition of accused rejected

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Sessions Magistrate Court- III on Friday rejected the bail plea of Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, prime accused in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case. As the hearing of arguments was completed on Thursday, Judge S Nagarjuna gave his ruling on Friday.

READ| Ramachandraiah, several other leaders join YSRCP

“As the victim and other eyewitnesses have not yet given their statements, sanctioning bail to the prime accused at this stage does not seem correct. Moreover, as the blood-soaked shirt of the victim is not yet produced before the court and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence,” the Judge said.

Later, speaking to the media, advocate Abdul Saleem who moved the bail petition for the accused said: “We requested the court to sanction bail as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) norms. As victim Jagan did not file any complaint against Srinivas Rao, no eyewitnesses came forward to give their statements.

Hence, under Section 160 of the CrPC, the accused has the right to get bail. Maybe, the court took this decision for the safety of the accused. However, we will move the bail plea again.

