Campaigning for Swachh Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In his ongoing campaign as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2019, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar took part in a cleaning drive at the Gujjanagundla park on Monday. Members of a walkers’ association and sanitary workers assisted his efforts and removed shrubs and plants from a tank bund on the premises.

“The walkers’ association must help in keeping the premises clean and help in improving greenery across the city. Compost cluster units will be established in the park,” he said, and urged citizens to set up such units in their areas that will prepare compost from plant remains.

