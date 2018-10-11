Cyclone Titli: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit affected areas in Srikakulam district

By UNI

AMRAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Titli cyclone-affected areas in Srikakulam District on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had monitored the 'Titli' very severe cyclonic storm throughout Wednesday night.

Mr Naidu reviewed the situation arising out of very severe cyclonic storm from 2100 hours to 2300 hours last night and again from 0100 hours to 0600 hours early this morning.

Meanwhile the very severe cyclonic storm 'Titli' made its landfall by crossing the coast between Palle Saradhi and Gollapadu village of Vajrapukottur Mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of today.

READ| Cyclone Title: Stay alert, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells authorities

As a result of wind speed touching 110 to 130 kmph, thousands of coconut trees and electrical poles were uprooted.

The Chief Minister is expected to visit cyclone affected Srikakulam district after taking part in the meeting with 15th Finance commission officials at Secretariat later in the day.

The Chief Minister will personally inspect the relief measures in cyclone affected regions. Naidu collected information from the officials of ISRO and Real Time Governance and alerted the Collectors of both Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The officials alerted the Coast Guard teams and about the stranded fishermen in Gopalapuram.

He appealed to people in cyclone affected villages not to come out of their houses during the cyclone to prevent loss of life and directed the officials to take up relief and rehabilitation mesures.

Naidu also appealed to people to provide information to officials for taking up necessary relief measures.

The Chief Minister appealed to Telugu Desam Party cadre and voluntary organizations to take part in the cyclone relief measures by extending cooperation to officials.

He said people should come forward with humanitarian approach to restore normalcy by Thursday evening.