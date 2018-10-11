Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Titli: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit affected areas in Srikakulam district

The Chief Minister had monitored the 'Titli' very severe cyclonic storm throughout Wednesday night.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By UNI

AMRAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Titli cyclone-affected areas in Srikakulam District on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had monitored the 'Titli' very severe cyclonic storm throughout Wednesday night.

Mr Naidu reviewed the situation arising out of very severe cyclonic storm from 2100 hours to 2300 hours last night and again from 0100 hours to 0600 hours early this morning.

Meanwhile the very severe cyclonic storm 'Titli' made its landfall by crossing the coast between Palle Saradhi and Gollapadu village of Vajrapukottur Mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of today.

READ| Cyclone Title: Stay alert, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells authorities

As a result of wind speed touching 110 to 130 kmph, thousands of coconut trees and electrical poles were uprooted.

The Chief Minister is expected to visit cyclone affected Srikakulam district after taking part in the meeting with 15th Finance commission officials at Secretariat later in the day.

The Chief Minister will personally inspect the relief measures in cyclone affected regions. Naidu collected information from the officials of ISRO and Real Time Governance and alerted the Collectors of both Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The officials alerted the Coast Guard teams and about the stranded fishermen in Gopalapuram.

He appealed to people in cyclone affected villages not to come out of their houses during the cyclone to prevent loss of life and directed the officials to take up relief and rehabilitation mesures.

Naidu also appealed to people to provide information to officials for taking up necessary relief measures.

The Chief Minister appealed to Telugu Desam Party cadre and voluntary organizations to take part in the cyclone relief measures by extending cooperation to officials.

He said people should come forward with humanitarian approach to restore normalcy by Thursday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp