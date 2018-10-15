Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone-hit villagers block road for 8 hours for relief material

A large number of people from Mamidipalli and Boddapadu villages staged the protest by blocking the road at 5 am and continued the protest until 1 pm. 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Demanding provision of drinking water and food packets as a part of cyclone relief, people of Mamidipalli and Boddapadu staged a demonstration on the main road at Garudabadra in Vajrapukotturu mandal for about eight hours on Sunday. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill on a stretch of 2 km on the road. A large number of people from Mamidipalli and Boddapadu villages staged the protest by blocking the road at 5 am and continued the protest until 1 pm. 

“Despite huge loss in the village, neither the officials nor elected representatives have visited the village so far,” said Geeta, a resident of Mamidipalli. She said they didn’t receive water or food packets after cyclone Titli hit their villages, leading to large scale destruction.

“Though the relief materials are being shifted to other villages via Garudabadra junction, they didn’t reach our village,” she said. Though several officials and elected representatives tried to convince the villagers, they refused to call off the protest. Finally, they ended the protest at around 1 pm after Kasibugga DSP B Prasada Rao promised to provide relief materials. 

SP CM Trivikram Varma suggested to the people not to take law into their hands. Cases would also be registered against the activists who take the law into their hands, he warned.

